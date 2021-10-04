Drought to get worse as reduced rains predicted

Livestock

Ms Taaabu Kahindo Gogo from Dingiria village in Ganze, Kilifi County lost 20 cows to drought last month.

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Weatherman says most parts of the country will experience depressed shorts rains.
  • Last month President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the drought a national disaster.

The drought that has left millions of Kenyans without food and water and killed hundreds of thousands of animals in the north and Coast region is bound to get worse, the Met department has warned.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.