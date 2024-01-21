Kitale prison land: Moi-era powerful men face eviction following President Ruto order

Panic has gripped people living on the grabbed 3,000-acre prison land in Kitale after President William Ruto ordered their eviction.

On the spot are the rich and the who-is-who in the town being beneficiaries of illegally allocated government land.

A huge chunk of the piece was dished out to influential persons in the Moi regime- mostly provincial administrators and senior security officers.

Some of those named in parliamentary reports include former Cabinet secretary Noah Wekesa, General (Rtd) Daudi Tonje and former provincial administrator Ishmael Chelang’a, politician Mark Too (deceased), and former Kenya Seed Company Managing director Nathaniel Tum (deceased).

The report, which was tabled in Parliament names 424 individuals and entities, including State firms and children's homes.

President Ruto’s visit to Trans Nzoia county on Wednesday confirmed fears of government plans to repossess grabbed State land, coming after he issued a notice to private developers who have illegally acquired public plots to either surrender them or face forceful eviction.

President Ruto ordered those who grabbed Kitale's main GK prison land to vacate immediately or face arrest and prosecution.

“I am giving notice while here in Kitale that all those who have grabbed prison land should pack and go. It is as simple as that,” he stated during the Wednesday tour.

Speaking in Kitale town, Dr Ruto said the government intends to relocate the Kitale medium prison from the town to the main prison to give space for the Kitale town expansion programme.

The order comes with its fair share of serious threats to the land beneficiaries.

Also Read:Govt to repossess grabbed prison land

Ruto’s pronouncement reveals the complexity required to solve land injustices in Trans Nzoia, including squatters and the landless challenge in the region.

Successive regimes have been unable to resolve the thorny Kitale prison land issue, which has hindered the ambitious expansion programme of the town.

In 2017, the National Land Commission NLC issued a three-month eviction notice to individuals who had encroached on the piece.

Then commission chairman Mohammed Swazuri revealed during an inspection in Trans Nzoia that over 2,700 acres belonging to the Prison services in Trans Nzoia had been grabbed by powerful individuals, leaving the facility with only 300 acres.

Senior Sergent Ben Etiang' and one of the prisoners plant indigenous trees at Kitale Prison farm in 2019. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

President Ruto on Wednesday gave a stern warning to those who illegally acquired the land to surrender to the Ministry of Land immediately, noting that he is privy to the influence of powerful individuals blocking repossession efforts the vast piece.

“Mambo in matatu (there are three things) for conmen and land grabbers they should know their days are numbered. I will deal with these people firmly,” he declared.

His directive comes in the wake of the challenge of congestion at prison facilities and deplorable housing conditions for wardens.

His directive could, however, ignite a tough court battle and negotiations between individuals and the government.

Part of the huge chunk of land has not been developed and is used for farming by the individuals or leased.

The remaining section has been put into use including rentals, apartments, homes, churches, and other private facilities.

Political pundits say President Ruto's pronouncement is timely and heavily appreciated by the public who want better service delivery. Human rights activists have also welcomed the vacate order by Dr Ruto, noting that it was long overdue to ensure public land is repossessed.

Mr Boniface Wanyoike of the Justice and Peace Centre Kitale called for a multi-agency approach in the recovery of the prison land.

“We want to see all government agencies involved to also deal with the criminal element in the acquisition of the land,” Mr Wanyoike told Nation.Africa.

During his Wednesday visit, Dr Ruto promised Sh2 billion for the Kitale town water project an upgrade of the Kapolet water project that will see more people connected to piped water.