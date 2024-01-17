President Ruto criticises Raila Odinga in fallout over CJ Koome talks

President William Ruto has hit out at Opposition leader Raila Odinga for criticising proposed talks among leaders of the executive, judiciary, and legislature aimed at thrashing out differences bedevilling the three arms of government.

The President, speaking in Trans Nzoia County on Wednesday, termed as hypocritical calls by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader urging Chief Justice Martha Koome to snub the talks while Mr Odinga had recently agreed to similar discussions between the Opposition and the ruling alliance.

“Raila and the Opposition are asking the CJ not to have talks with me yet I recently held talks with him. Why does he not want others to have talks?” Dr Ruto posed. He claimed those opposed to the talks with the judiciary are being sponsored by his political rivals to frustrate his development agenda. The Head of State has extended an olive branch to the judiciary after a sustained attack on the courts amid claims that judges were corrupt.

Justice Koome has expressed willingness to hold talks with President Ruto, a move that has been opposed by Mr Odinga and other Opposition leaders.

Mr Odinga said the CJ agreeing to negotiate with President Ruto would compromise the independence of the judiciary.

But Dr Ruto, while defending the talks, said those opposed to the dialogue were “not fit to lead Kenyans at any level.”

During his tour of Endebess, the Head of State stressed his administration’s commitment to tackling poverty, unemployment, and disease. He said the government had set aside Sh1.2 billion for the construction of the Kiptogot-Kolongolo water project and an additional Sh400 million for piping to benefit over 200,000 households.

Dr Ruto said his administration will allocate Sh200 million for the provision of water and sewerage systems in Kitale town and Sh600 million for last-mile electricity connectivity in Trans Nzoia County.

“My administration has a clear plan in terms of housing, health, education, and other sectors to improve the socio-economic status of Kenyans,” said Dr Ruto.

He issued a warning to land-grabbers who have illegally acquired part of the Kitale Prison land and directed them to either surrender the property or risk arrest and prosecution. He disclosed that 100 acres of prison land will be annexed for the expansion of Kitale town. On agriculture, President Ruto said his administration will provide low-cost fertiliser next month at Sh2,500 per bag to boost crop production.

He defended the universal health coverage, noting that it will enable Kenyans to access quality healthcare at affordable rates.

“I want to tell those who are frustrating efforts to ensure Kenyans get access to universal healthcare among other projects that they will not succeed in their mission,” said the President.

While launching the Information and Communication Technology Digital Hub in Bidii in Kwanza constituency, the President hailed the project, saying it would create jobs.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya pledged his support for President Ruto's development agenda, saying his administration will work with the national government for the benefit of residents.

Mr Natembeya called for reforms in the Agricultural Development Corporation, noting that the mismanagement of the agency has seen staff go for months without pay.