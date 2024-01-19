More evictions loom to pave way for Ruto's affordable housing project

Fresh evictions are looming as the government moves to repossess grabbed public land across the country to facilitate the implementation of key development projects, including the affordable housing programme.

This comes after President William Ruto warned private developers who have illegally acquired public land to either surrender it or face eviction to enable the opening up of his development agenda in housing, agriculture and industrialisation as part of the Kenya Kwanza government's agenda.

The President has also ordered officials from the Ministry of Lands and national and county administrators to coordinate the recovery of the grabbed public land, noting that it is slowing down the launch of key development projects across the country.

“These land grabbers have only one option - surrender public land and move out before we swing into action and repossess them,” President Ruto said.

During his visit to Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Nyandarua, and Trans Nzoia counties, President Ruto condemned what he described as widespread grabbing of land meant for public utilities.

He directed Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan to spearhead the repossession of the grabbed public land in his jurisdiction.

“We need space to put up affordable housing, modern markets, ICT hubs, among other development projects. Grabbers have to surrender the illegally acquired public land,” Ruto said in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, on Sunday.

President William Ruto speaks to a construction worker in Ol Kalau, Nyandarua County during the launch of the affordable housing project on January 11, 2024. Photo credit: PCS

He announced the release of Sh400 million for the construction of an ultra-modern market in Iten town.

The Kenya Kwanza administration, which plans to construct at least 10,000 units in each county under the affordable housing programme, is facing the challenge of protracted land ownership disputes.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has admitted in the past that unresolved land disputes are hampering the implementation of some of the government's projects.

“Some of the protracted land disputes are in court and we have no alternative land to construct the houses in Kapsabet and Nandi Hills Township,” he said.

The Nandi County Government is struggling to find 1,000 acres of land to build an industrial park to replace the current Kapsabet town.

Uasin Gishu County, which inherited several housing estates from the defunct local authorities, has handed over land in two of its estates – Bondeni and Kapsuswa – to the National Housing Corporation (NHC) for the multi-million-shilling affordable housing project.

“We are pumping in about Sh160 million for 18 units each of one-bedroom houses and Sh240-250 million for 100 units for two-bedroom houses,” said Yusuf Chanzu, the NHC Chairman, as he launched the construction of the housing project.

The units will be sold under the mortgage scheme, allowing Uasin Gishu residents to own homes.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speak to a construction worker in Ol Kalau, Nyandarua County during the launch of the affordable housing project on January 11, 2024.

Photo credit: PCS

In Trans Nzoia County, President Ruto has announced the annexation of 100 acres of Kenya Prisons Service land for the expansion of Kitale town and to facilitate housing and industrial development.

Similar houses are to be built in West Pokot and Turkana counties after the devolved units earmarked land for the project.