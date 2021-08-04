Well-wishers pay fees for boy who walked 50km to Form 1

St Joseph’s Boys High School, Kitale

George Masinde (2nd left) is admitted to St Joseph’s Boys High School, Kitale on August 4, 2021 after Mombasa Cement Limited paid his Form One fees.

Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group
logo (2)

By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

The boy from Kakamega who trekked a staggering 50 kilometres to report to secondary school in neighbouring Trans Nzoia County has now received a full year scholarship.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.