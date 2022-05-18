Uhuru will not visit Tharaka Nithi, county commissioner says

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Nobert Komora has dismissed as propaganda reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta will visit the county on Thursday, warning politicians against spreading false information about the President.

Speaking to the Nation on Wednesday, Mr Komora said it is Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential running mate Martha Karua who will visit the county on a meet-the-people tour.

There have been reports since last year that Mr Kenyatta would visit Tharaka Nithi to launch the completed Sh384 million Kirubia Stadium in Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency and announce the upgrading of Tharaka University College to a fully fledged university.

Speaking in Mathira constituency on Tuesday during the burial of area MP Rigathi Gachagua’s stepbrother, Governor Muthomi Njuki announced that President Kenyatta would visit Tharaka Nithi on Thursday “for the first time since he was re-elected in August 2017”.

The governor claimed that Mr Kenyatta was taking advantage of Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki’s loss to Mr Gachagua in the Kenya Kwanza running mate race to stir up emotions.

Consult his office

“Uhuru is coming to Tharaka Nithi County to [stir up] residents following Kenya Kwanza’s presidential running mate outcome but he will find us there to tell him the truth,” said Governor Njuki, who is seeking re-election under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

But Mr Komora warned politicians against issuing propaganda statements involving the President or using language that could incite residents against any leader.

Also read: Karua makes triumphant entry into Kirinyaga

He said no such tour was planned and asked politicians to always consult his office on such matters instead of spreading false information.

He insisted that the President is a symbol of unity and every Kenyan irrespective of influence or political affiliation must respect him.

“I want to remind the politicians that the President is not their equal and the security apparatus will not tolerate any form of disrespect,” said Mr Komora.