Kabogo: Raila’s Azimio, Kalonzo are trying to force a run-off

Former governor William Kabogo has claimed that the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition is trying to force a rerun of the presidential election by having wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka run for the presidency.

He urged Mt Kenya voters to come out and vote on August 9 to ensure the Kenya Kwanza alliance wins in the first round.

"We have not arrived yet and we cannot write off this guy because he is old ... he will give us a run for our money. For Rigathi Gachagua to become Deputy President, we must come out and vote to attain the 50+1 mark. There is a plan to take us to round two. We must push to ensure we win in the first round," he said.

He was speaking during the funeral service for a stepbrother of Mr Gachagua, the Mathira MP, in the constituency that was attended by other United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmakers.

On the nomination of Martha Karua as Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate, Kandara MP Alice Wahome asked women to reject the “bait”.

"We shall not accept the bait of one position. The naming of a woman is meant to mislead women," she said, adding that women are not looking for one position but 50 per cent of leadership roles, which she said will be made possible by Kenya Kwanza.

She also noted that the choice of a woman from the region as a running mate will not make voters choose Kenya Kwanza’s opponents.

"As a region, we can't vote in that direction because of the choice of a woman. We will not change the vote choice," she said.

For his part, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said they were elated by the choice of Mr Gachagua as Deputy President-nominee.

"It was not easy, as we [consulted] with a lot of people. He was the best of all the leaders present. All that were considered were able but we all agreed on Rigathi," he said.

He criticised the Azimio coalition, saying it’s a regrouping of people who have been in government since the 1970s whereas their nominee has the people's interests of the farmers, young people, the downtrodden and businessmen at heart.

"We know who Raila is ... he has a record of stone-throwing, demonstrations and treason but you can't put cherry on a cake made with sand to make people vote for him," he said.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said a win for Mr Gachagua would be a win for the entire Mt Kenya region.

"He is a firm and intelligent leader. The mountain is safe in the hands of these two. Our agenda is to change the livelihoods of people," he said.

Other leaders present included Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, and nominated MP Wilson Sossion.