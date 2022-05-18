Gideon Moi: Kanu remains committed to Raila and Azimio

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi has moved to quell fears within the party over its relationship with the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja, reiterating his commitment to the coalition party.

Mr Moi had sent mixed signals on Monday when he made a tactical appearance at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where Mr Odinga unveiled his running mate - Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, before rushing to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka's event in Karen, Nairobi where he declared to go it alone in the August 9 elections.

But in a communication to Kanu candidates on Tuesday, Mr Moi moved to assure them of the party's commitment to Azimio.

"Dear candidate, member and party loyalist. Warmest greetings. I wish to take this opportunity to reassure you individually and collectively that we are focused on the unity of all Kenyans as per our party values of peace, love and unity. We are actively engaged in bringing together all our political partners with whom we share ideologies," Mr Moi wrote.

He went on: "We therefore remain committed to the aspirations and guiding principles of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition and its mission of inclusivity. And to this end, we shall leave no one behind."

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat said Azimio was the only legal entity that Kanu had entered into a deal with and the party has no intentions of severing links with the coalition.

“Kanu is in Azimio la Umoja. That’s the only team we are aware of and which is documented. That other one (Kanu/Wiper) is not supported by any party instruments,” said Mr Salat.

He said: “We signed as individual parties to join Azimio and so even if Wiper leaves, we shall continue transacting business with Azimio and not any other entity.”

“Our party chairman may have just met Kalonzo in his own capacity as Gideon Moi but not as Kanu because Kanu is a party which has its own ways of doing things.

“And if Kanu wants to pull out of Azimio there are procedures and processes, you don’t just wake up one morning and decide that you want to leave.”

The Kanu official noted that as far as he was concerned, no meeting of any kind has taken place to warrant any exit or even to inject any exit clause from Azimio.

“NEC has not met. It is not a simple thing as people may think, it’s a whole process,” he said.

Mr Moi had fronted Mr Musyoka's name to the Azimio running mate selection panel for consideration, but just a day before the Wiper leader appeared before the panel for the interviews, his party had already submitted his name to the electoral agency to run for President.