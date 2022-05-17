DP Ruto joins Gachagua in Nyeri for brother's burial

Deputy President William Ruto arrive at Hiriga village to attend the burial of James Gachagua, a step brother to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday.

Photo credit: Stephen Munyiri I Nation Media Group
Deputy President William Ruto is in Nyeri to attend  the funeral of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua’s step brother in the constituency.

James Reriani Gachagua died last week following a long battle with illness, the family said.

This will be the first event the two leaders will attend together in Mt Kenya region since he nominated him as his running mate in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance on Sunday.

Mr Gachagua will play a key role in mobilizing votes for Dr Ruto in the region, and is expected to take on former Gichugu MP Martha Karua ODM leader Raila Odinga’s running mate in the Azimio La Umoja coalition.

Hundreds of residents have already settled in the tents awaiting his arrival. Already, some leaders affiliated to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have arrived and are congratulating Mr Gachagua for clinching the nomination.

Present are former Kiambu governor William Kabogo, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, nominated Senator Cecily Mbarire, Tharaka-Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua and Nominated MP Wilson Sossion among others.

The leaders have pledged to support the legislator to ensure they win in the upcoming polls.

The funeral service is yet to start as they await the arrival of the Deputy president in Mathira

More to follow…

