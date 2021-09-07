Mugwe M’ Mwamba M’ Kunyia
Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

Tharaka Nithi

Prime

M’ Mwamba M’ Kunyia: The Tharaka spiritual leader who blessed, cursed souls

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

 The Tharaka community is mourning the death of its traditional divine leader, Mugwe, who blessed, cursed and intervened with the ancestors on his subjects’ behalf.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.