Healthcare remains a big challenge for refugees and host communities

Kakuma Refugee camp

 A woman carrying firewood at Kakuma Refugee Camp. Like everyone else, the refugee deserves decent standards of living.

Photo credit: File | nation Media Group

By  Rosemary Mugwe

Today, June 20 is World Refugee Day.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Kaltum Guyo: Defuse bad blood between Executive, Judiciary

  2. Dorothy Kweyu: Jingoism is bad for nationalism and cohesion

  3. Makau Mutua: It’s time to decolonise Kinyaa

  4. Gitau Warigi: The presidency is nobody’s birthright

  5. Tom Mshindi: Give us leaders with integrity and keep the degrees

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.