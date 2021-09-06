Tharaka mourns spiritual leader Mugwe

M’Mwamba M’Kunyia

The late Mugwe, M’Mwamba M’Kunyia (second left) leads a ritual ceremony at Nkunguru shrine against the Covid-19 pandemic on June 29, 2020.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Tharaka community in Tharaka Nithi County is mourning the death of its traditional divine leader, Mugwe, who blessed, cursed and intervened on their behalf to ancestors.

