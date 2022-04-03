Mzalendo Kibunjia launches bid for Tharaka Nithi top seat

Tharaka Nithi County gubernatorial aspirant Mzalendo Kibunjia has officially launched his campaigns and unveiled his manifesto as the battle for the county’s top seat intensifies.

The former director-general of the National Museums of Kenya announced that he had picked Ms Jane Kithinji from Maara Constituency as his running mate in the August polls. Ms Kithinji served as an executive committee member in the administration of former governor Samuel Ragwa.

Dr Kibunjia, who is contesting on Narc Kenya, made the announcement Saturday at the county headquarters during a political rally attended by the party leader Martha Karua. He is the first among aspirants in the county to name his running mate and unveil a manifesto.

Top on Dr Kibunjia’s manifesto is the establishment of at least one industry every year which will not only create employment opportunities but also add value to local products including agricultural produce.

Empower farmers

He promised to empower farmers in the region by not only giving them free or subsidised farm inputs but also offering free extension services and sourcing for both local and international market for their produce.

He also pledged to revamp tourism in the region by improving and popularising Chogoria and Ura gates to Mt Kenya National Park and Meru National Park respectively.

He pointed out that the tourism sector will create employment opportunities for potters and other players directly involved with tourists and also open hotel businesses, among others.

“I will also revive the Annual Ura Gate Tharaka Cultural Festival, that was killed by bad politics, to attract both national and international tourists,” said Dr Kibunjia.

He also plans to set up a county microfinance institute where youth, women and people living with disabilities wishing to get contracts will access funding.

Support youth

Dr Kibunjia promised to ensure that youth who do not join universities and colleges are fully sponsored by the county government to enrol into technical training colleges and later supported to get jobs as a group.

He vowed to prudently use public funds by fighting corruption and ensuring that the available resources are evenly shared across the region.

He said Governor Muthomi Njuki should not be given a second term as his administration has several audit queries while the county boss is facing a corruption case in court.

The aspirant claimed that Mr Njuki’s administration has been awarding tenders to people from outside the county and promised to give local contractors first priority if elected governor.

Reinstate dismissed workers

He swore to reinstate all workers who were “maliciously dismissed” by the current county administration starting with village administrators and early childhood education teachers.

He said despite Kathwana being the county headquarters, the offices governor, county assembly and national government are in Chuka town, against the will of the people. Said he will change this if elected governor.

Dr Kibunjia said he will supply Kathwana with adequate water, tarmac roads and construct both executive and assembly offices that have stalled for several years.

Ms Kithinji urged the county residents to vote them and promised to mobilise her Maara Constituency to rally behind her and Dr Kibunjia.

Tharaka’s turn for governor

She said since Maara and Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituencies have produced governors, it is now the turn of Tharaka Constituency to produce a county boss.

“The governorship seat should rotate across the three constituencies and next in line is Tharaka Constituency,” said Ms Kithinji.

While drumming up support for Dr Kibunjia, Ms Karua asked the county’s residents to shun leaders with accountability questions.

She said it is unfortunate to note that in Kenya a chicken thief is lynched while politicians who plunder billions of public resources are rewarded with elective positions.

Shun corrupt leaders

“Let us avoid politicians with corruption cases and vote for clean people whom we trust with our resources,” said the Narc Kenya party leader.

While condemning the political violence witnessed last week in Uasin Gishu County where presidential aspirant Raila Odinga’s chopper was stoned, Ms Karua urged Kenyans to embrace political tolerance.

Others angling to unseat Governor Njuki — who is seeking a second term on United Democratic Alliance party — are his deputy Nyamu Kagwima of Wiper party, former Chuka University vice-chancellor Erastus Njoka of Jubilee Party and former Machakos County Assembly clerk Gitari Mbiuki of Chama Cha Kazi.