Tharaka Nithi DG to face boss in gubernatorial contest

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki (left) and his deputy Mr Nyamu Kagwima in a past event. The two have differed have sharply over allocation of resources in the 2018/19 budget. PHOTO | ALEX NJERU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Tharaka Nithi Deputy Governor Nyamu Kagwima wants to unseat his boss Muthomi Njuki in the August 9 polls.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.