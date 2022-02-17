Tharaka Nithi DG to face boss in gubernatorial contest

Tharaka Nithi Deputy Governor Nyamu Kagwima wants to unseat his boss Muthomi Njuki in the August 9 polls.

Mr Kagwima declared his bid at Chiakariga in Tharaka constituency, surprising many. He promised to reveal soon the political party on which he will contest.

The move is a huge blow to Mr Njuki, who has lost almost all key political allies who helped him win in 2017, including Senator Kithure Kindiki and former Chuka University vice-chancellor Erastus Njoka.

Prof Kindiki, Prof Njoka, former National Museums of Kenya director-general Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia and former Machakos County Assembly clerk Gitari Mbiuki are also contesting the coveted seat.

Mr Kagwima and Mr Njuki parted ways back in 2018 after the former publicly expressed his disappointment at the sacking of over 1,000 employees hired under the previous administration on allegations that they were ghost workers.

The deputy governor also accused his boss of misappropriating public resources and intimidating independent-minded workers, allegations that Mr Njuki dismissed as false.

Their rift widened in September 2020 after Mr Kagwima went to the streets to celebrate the arrest and arraignment of his boss by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over suspected abuse of office and flouting procurement and financial laws in the purchase of an incinerator.

Mr Kagwima held a procession at the county headquarters in Kathwana with his friends and announced that he was taking over the county leadership after the court barred his boss from accessing his offices until the matter was determined.

In the pending case, Mr Njuki is accused of fraud in the awarding of a tender for a Sh34.9 million incinerator that is said to have been bought for Sh3.8 million and later sold to the devolved government for Sh34 million.

But in August last year, the two leaders announced that they had buried the hatchet and Mr Kagwima was appointed head of the Department of Lands and Physical Planning, though little changed.

With Mr Kagwima declaring his interest in the governorship, Mr Njuki stands to lose many votes from Tharaka constituency and Igambang’ombe sub-county where the latter had enjoyed a huge following since his days as Tharaka MP.

Mr Kagwima likely made the decision after Mr Njuki indicated he was dumping him to pick a running mate for his second-term bid from Maara constituency.

Speaking last year at an event in Gitombani, Maara, Mr Njuki asked the local MP Kareke Mbiuki and his competitor Gitonga Kaburu to agree on whom he should pick as a running mate instead of having a bruising battle.

Though Mr Kagwima’s chances of winning are minimal with Prof Kindiki and Dr Mzalendo, all from Tharaka constituency, running for the same seat, he is likely to pocket the votes that he had delivered to Mr Njuki in 2017.

Governor Njuki, Prof Njoka and Mr Mbiuki are from the same area in Chuka/Igambang’ombe constituency and enjoy almost equal support.

Mr Kagwima is a supporter of the Azimio la Umoja coalition while his boss is in Kenya Kwanza and supports Deputy President William Ruto for President.