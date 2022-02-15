Miraa traders

Miraa traders.The government has spent more than Sh1.1 billion on the miraa crop since 2016.

| File | Nation Media Group

Meru

Prime

MP, miraa farmers question use of Sh1.1bn from state

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The government has spent more than Sh1.1 billion on the miraa crop since 2016, when President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that a kitty be created to cushion farmers from the effects of losing the European market, a report shows.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.