Linturi rape case: Senator seeks photo, video evidence

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi wants a court to order the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions to furnish him with photos and videos allegedly taken by a woman he is accused of sexually assaulting at a hotel in Nanyuki.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.