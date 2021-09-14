Mithika Linturi denies rape and indecent act charges

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi in the dock on September 14, 2021. 

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Embattled Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was on Tuesday charged with attempting to rape a 36-year-old woman.

