Another 'blogger' mysteriously missing for a week

Police in Tharaka Nithi County are searching for a blogger who reportedly went missing on Thursday last week.

Peris Mugera, a mother of two and a known political enthusiast, reportedly left her rented house in Chuka town around noon to meet a friend before going to work elsewhere, according to her children aged 15 and six.

The children expected their mother back in the evening as usual, but she never returned. On Saturday evening, the distressed children reported the matter to the landlord, who tried unsuccessfully to reach her by phone.

On Sunday, the landlord called Ms Mugera's friends, who also said they did not know where she was, and after contacting other friends, none had any information about her.

On Monday, Ms Mugera's friends led by Ms Elijoy Gatwiri, a politician and businesswoman in the town, and Ms Doreen Njeru reported the matter to Chuka Police Station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations launched a search.

"We are still looking for the woman and we have already made good progress which we cannot divulge details of," Chuka Sub County Police Commander Mr Paul Kuria told the Nation on Thursday.

He appealed to residents to remain calm and allow the police to do their work, hoping for the best.

According to initial investigations, Ms Mugera's phone signal was last recorded at 2am on Friday in Kathoge, Kirinyaga County.

Keep he children away

"We are appealing to the police to speed up the search for Mugera because as friends we are worried about her safety. It is not easy for a mother to keep her children away and stay away for a week," said Ms Gatwiri.

She said they had to take the two girls to one of their friends while they looked for their mother and organised for them to return to school after the half term.

Ms Njeru also appealed to the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, to intervene and ensure a speedy search for her friend.

Karingani Ward Member of Tharaka Nithi County Assembly Godfrey Murithi has also appealed to the police to put more effort into finding the woman.

Mr Murithi said he had known Ms Mugera for many years as a businesswoman and an active politician, and urged anyone who knew of her whereabouts to inform the administration or the police.

"During the last election campaigns, Ms Mugera was a keen campaigner for the late Tharaka Nithi County gubernatorial candidate Gitari Mbiuki," Mr Murithi said.

Police said Mr Mbiuki, who was found dead in his vehicle on July 18 last year on Mati Road in Kanganga village, Embu County, died of suicide after shooting himself in the head with his licensed gun.