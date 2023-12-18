Who is Daniel Muthiani? All about missing Meru blogger

The missing Meru political activist and blogger Daniel Muthiani aka Sniper has been described by family members and residents of Kabuitu village, Igembe Central, as outgoing, generous and harmless person.

Muthiani disappeared on December 2, 2023. According to his wife, Irene Kawira, Muthiani was called by an individual who promised to organise a meeting with a prominent politician who needed his support.

That was the last time he was seen.

Ms Kawira, who has been traumatised by her husband's disappearance, said when Muthiani went to meet the individual known to him, he did not disclose the location.

A close friend said after studying at Kabuitu Primary School, the 33-year-old father of two young children proceeded to Matiandui Secondary School in Igembe Central where he sat his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

“I cannot remember when he sat his KCSE, but he later relocated to Mombasa where he stayed for several years,” said the friend who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“He is a humorous and harmless person who easily interacted with the villagers. He cannot even hurt a fly. He usually walks around in the villages and in Maua town talking to people and children who love him a lot and refer to him as “boss.” Sniper is also very generous and fond of buying children snacks," the friend said.

Muthiani was also actively involved in last year's General Elections campaigns. He recorded satirical videos taking the form of prayers, in which he either criticised or praised politicians.

During an interview with the local media, a few months before the elections, he referred to one politician as a sniper, a statement which earned him the nickname.

After the elections, Muthiani continued posting his videos, which are believed to have been the source of conflict with some individuals.

In some videos, he called for sobriety in politics as he prayed to God to “strike” those who are leading the people astray.

“The challenge we have in trying to figure out who could be responsible for his disappearance is that he appeared to fight several enemies at the same time. We don’t know who would want him dead,” said a relative.

Since his disappearance, Muthiani’s family has been asking the police to intensify his search. This even after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki ordered the police to record statements from those said to have last spoken to him.

A group of Meru residents have also launched a social media campaign calling for justice, while demanding that the police expedite investigations into the disappearance.

The family’s anxiety has been heightened following the discovery of a badly decomposed body in a thicket at Mairimanti, Tharaka Nithi County, 60 kilometres from their home.

Although they claim the dead man's clothes are similar to Muthiani's, police have said DNA tests are being conducted to reveal the identity of the dead man.