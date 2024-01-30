Two charged with murder of Meru blogger 'Sniper'

Two people were on Monday arraigned in Kiambu law courts in connection with the murder of Meru blogger and political activist Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper.

Vincent Murithi Kirimi alias Supuu O Mioro and Murangiri Kenneth Guantai alias Tali were charged with murder, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said.

Guantai is the brother of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and was on her security detail before he was arrested in connection with the murder.

The DPP said the two were charged after a psychiatric evaluation found them fit to stand trial.

“They pleaded not guilty before Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony and will be remanded at Industrial Area remand prison pending filing a bail application by the defence and response by the prosecution,” the ODPP posted on its official Facebook page.

“It is alleged that the accused persons, on diverse dates between December 2, 2023 and December 6, 2023 at River Mutonga in Ciakariga Sub-County within Tharaka Nithi County, jointly with others not before court, murdered Daniel Muthiani Bernard Alias Sniper.”

The court ordered the Probation and Aftercare Service to conduct a social inquiry and submit a pre-bail report within 14 days, with the matter to be mentioned on February 29, 2024.

Muthiani went missing on December 2, 2023 before his body was found in a thicket on the banks of the Mutonga River on December 16.