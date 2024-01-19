Meru blogger's killing: Governor Mwangaza's brother to be charged with murder

Two suspects are to be charged with murder in Kiambu High Court on Friday in connection with the torture and death of Meru blogger and political activist Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza's brother Murangiri Kenneth Guantai and Vincent Murithi Kirimi will appear in the High Court to face murder charges.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has forwarded a case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) recommending that the two suspects be charged with the offence.

“Upon thorough analysis of the facts, the DPP is satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to sustain the charge of murder against Vincent Murithi Kirimi alias Supuu and Murangiri Kenneth Guantai alias Tali,” the DPP said in an update statement on the gruesome murder that shocked the nation.

Other suspects in custody are Kenneth Mutua Matiri, Fredrick Muriuki Kiugu, Frankline Kimathi and Timothy Kinoti.

Boniface Githinji Njihia alias DJ Kaboom, Brian Mwenda and Grace Kathambi Githinji were remanded in custody for 21 days pending investigations.

“In the meantime, the ODPP has filed miscellaneous application No. E011 of 2024 and E025 against five other suspects which are pending before the Kibera Law Court. The DPP shall, upon completion of the investigations, issue appropriate directions,” the DPP said.

Muthiani went missing on December 2, 2023, before his body was discovered on December 16 in a thicket on the banks of Mutonga River in Tharaka Nithi County.

A post-mortem conducted on December 22, 2023, by the government's chief pathologist, Johansen Oduor, revealed that the blogger had been tortured before being strangled.

According to court documents, the killers lured Muthiani to his death by promising to arrange a meeting with Governor Mwangaza.