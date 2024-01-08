Seventh suspect arrested in Meru blogger Sniper’s murder probe

Detectives on Sunday arrested another suspect, Brian Mwenda, in connection with the murder of Meru blogger and political activist Daniel Muthiani, alias Sniper.

Homicide detectives led by Director Martin Nyabuto raided the suspect's house in Gachanka area in Imenti North where they conducted a search from 8am to 3pm before bundling him into a vehicle.

They drove to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters in Nairobi.

Mr Mwenda is the seventh suspect to be arrested in the probe, which has drawn in Governor Kawira Mwangaza's brother Murangiri Kenneth Guantai, who is being held for questioning.

Others arrested include Kenneth Mutua Matiri, Fredrick Muriuki Kiugu, Timothy Kinoti and Vincent Kirimi.

The arrest came as Ms Mwangaza alleged that there was a political witch hunt in the ongoing investigation into the murder.

She called for a free and fair investigation into the murder, saying the process had been politicized.

Speaking at her Baite Family Fellowship Church a day after detectives conducted their investigations at her official residence, Ms Mwangaza called for an impartial investigation into the murder.

On Saturday, detectives spent the entire day at her residence collecting evidence in the murder investigation.

The governor vowed that her hands were clean, adding that the deceased never visited the official residence.

"The governor's official residence is under 24-hour police security. There is an incident book at the gate where all incidents are recorded and the policemen guarding the residence should be the first to be questioned. I urge the investigators not to be biased," said Ms Mwangaza.

She called on the DCI to conduct transparent investigations and give clear information on who has been arrested in connection with the murder.

"We want to know who has been arrested and why. We want to know what evidence they have against the suspects. We do not live in a banana republic and there is the rule of law. As a church, we urge all government agencies not to be used by politicians who lost against me," said Governor Mwangaza.

She argued that the lack of clear communication about the arrests has left room for propaganda to be spread about her family.

"They have been spreading propaganda that my son has been arrested. If any of my relatives are needed for the investigation, I will present them to the DCI. But my relatives should not be abused by bloggers,” she said.

Governor Mwangaza told her political opponents to desist from witch-hunting and face her in the 2027 elections.

"They tried impeachment and failed; they tried to give us a bad name and failed...now they have taken a new approach of accusing us of murder," she said.

Eastern Regional Criminal Investigations Coordinator Lenny Kisaka said the governor's residence and other crime scenes being processed by detectives in efforts to unravel the murder.