Sniper murder: Governor Mwangaza's husband and sister record statements

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza's husband Murega Baichu and her sister Miriam Guantai have recorded statements with police in connection to the murder of blogger and political activist Daniel Muthiani, alias 'Sniper'.

Detectives had summoned the two to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Meru and they spent the entire Sunday afternoon recording statements on what they knew about the murder.

Read: Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s brother among five suspects arrested in blogger Sniper's murder

Eastern Region DCI coordinator Lenny Kisaka on Monday confirmed the summonses to the Nation.

“They recorded statements and we are going on with the investigations. We will inform the public as we progress,” he told The Nation in a phone interview.

Sources indicated that Mwangaza accompanied her family members to the DCI county headquarters at around 2pm after she presided over a Sunday service at her Baite Family Fellowship.

They spent the better part of the afternoon being interrogated by homicide sleuths led by the director, Mr Martin Nyabuto, and left the offices well past 7pm.

Read: Homicide detectives seal off Kawira Mwangaza’s Meru residence

Sources also indicated that two other persons who were not immediately identified recorded statements alongside the two.

With Mr Baichu and Guantai summoned, it means three close family members of the Meru governor have been sucked into the investigation to unravel the mysterious murder.

The other suspects are Mwangaza's brother, Murangiri Kenneth Guantai, whom detectives want to continue holding for 21 days pending investigations. A kimabu law court will make ruling on the application on January 17.

Muthiani went missing on December 2, 2023 before his body was discovered in a thicket on the banks of Mutonga river on December 16, 2023.

As investigations intensify, it has also emerged that some people who seemingly wanted to conceal the murder tried to mislead the family that Muthiani had been found in Kajiado County.

Read: DCI raids Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s home over Sniper murder

“On December 16, when we were supposed to travel to Marimanti Hospital mortuary to view the body, somebody called and informed us that 'Sniper' was in a hospital in Kitengela,” said a member of the family.

“It turned out that those who were trying to conceal the murder intended to divert our attention.”







