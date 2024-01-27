Sniper murder: Breakthrough as police find car used in abduction, dumping of Meru blogger's body

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has recovered a vehicle believed to have been used in the abduction and subsequent disposal of the body of slain political activist and blogger Daniel Muthiani, alias Sniper.

Homicide detectives led by Director Martin Nyabuto spent all day Friday at Meru Central Police Station dusting the vehicle for fingerprints to identify people who came into contact with the Toyota Premio.

Lenny Kisaka, DCI Eastern region coordinator, said the vehicle was suspected to have been used to transport the body from Meru town to Mutonga River in Tharaka Nithi County, where it was found dumped in a thicket.

“The vehicle was nabbed within Meru County and we’re carrying out forensic investigations which will give us direction on the next course of action,” Kisaka told the Nation in a phone interview.

Muthiani went missing on December 2, 2023 and his body was discovered on December 16.

A post-mortem conducted by government pathologist Johansen Oduor found that Muthiani had been tortured before being strangled to death.

The brutal murder sparked an outcry, with human rights activists and bloggers calling on the DCI to speed up the investigation and bring Muthiani's killers to justice.

So far, 10 suspects have been arrested, including Murangiri Kenneth Guantai, the brother of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

They will be charged with murder on January 29.

“In the latest establishments, the investigating team has identified Vincent Mureithi Kirimi alias Supuu as the driver who hired the vehicle on the date of the abduction and gruesome murder of Sniper, ferrying three other occupants, including Brian Mwenda, Christus Manyara Kiambi and Boniface Kithinji Njihia alias DJ Kaboom,” the DCI said on its social media pages Saturday morning.

On Friday, when President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua toured Maua town in Igembe South, Gachagua assured residents that the government would ensure that those who killed Muthiani faced the full wrath of the law.

“Kenya is a country of rule of law and the family of the young man who was brutally killed will get justice. The president swore to uphold the rule of law and on his behalf and that of the government I want to assure you that justice will be served,” the DP said.

“Those found culpable will be arrested, charged and jailed. Murder is a serious crime and whoever killed him will not get away with it.”