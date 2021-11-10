Tana River activists urge EACC to probe county's domestic travel spending

Coast Regional Hub Budget Facilitator Daud Dahir flanked by Tana River County Lobby Groups during an interview with Nation.Africa at Paula Hotel in Hola, Tana River County.

Photo credit: Stephen Odour I Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Lobbyists in Tana River County have called on county officials to explain how they spent millions of shillings on domestic travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

