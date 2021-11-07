Margaret Nyakang’o

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o at her office in Nairobi on  November 5, 2021,

| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

How are you helping counties improve own-source revenue? 

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • Ms Nyakang'o optimistic of approved budgets for both levels of government in place by April 5, 2022.
  • Controller of Budget says her office has organised several public forums to promote citizen participation.

Own-revenue collection by counties is still low and a majority of them hardly met their targets. Moreover, accountability for these monies is still weak. I wonder if your office has any way to confirm that whatever the counties declare is the right figure. What measures, in your view, can help raise the local revenue levels for counties and also improve transparency in reporting? Donald Mabonga, Kajiado

