Francis Muthaura
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

What is KRA doing to fast-track resolution of tax disputes?

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • KRA Chairman says they've have put in place various strategies and initiatives to seal loopholes and tax leakages.
  • Muthaura says KRA has developed an anti-corruption policy that enabled it undertake lifestyle audits of its staff.

Billions of shillings in taxes are held up at the Tax Appeals Tribunal because of disputes between KRA and taxpayers. What mechanism is KRA employing to resolve these disputes efficaciously to free these billions to be spent on improving the lives of Kenyans? Hassan Ali, Malindi

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.