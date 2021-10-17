Sicily Kariuki
How can the struggling Galana-Kulalu project be salvaged?

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • CS Sicily Kariuki says the government is making good progress towards realisation of food security in the country.
  • The ministry has been implementing various water projects across the country through its nine agencies.

The Galana-Kulalu Irrigation Project remains unfinished and is one of the biggest disappointments of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration. After promising so much and a lot of funds being pumped into it, the returns have not matched the investment. Alleged corruption has made the project stink even more. How can this project be salvaged to achieve the promises that were made to make Kenya food sufficient? Said Buya, Hola

