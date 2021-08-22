Why is ease of doing business working only in urban counties?

Adan Mohamed

Adan Mohamed, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • Kenya is set to benefit from more exports and cheap imports with the admission of DRC into the EAC.
  • According to the CS, the national government has made deliberate efforts to cater for SMEs by undertaking various targeted initiatives.

Sir, even as Kenya races to make it easy to start and run businesses in the country, it could be that the government is sabotaging itself with a sustained high cost of electricity, corruption and a high tax regime which only gets worse. How do you intend to get to your destination with these factors unresolved, and probably only getting worse? Japhter Muriuki, Germany

