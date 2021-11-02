Cash
Kenya clashes with IMF on reporting large cash transactions

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned it will continue to put anti-money laundering conditions on its loans to limit theft of the funds, potentially putting it on a collision course with Kenya, which recently lifted some of the measures critical to fighting the vice.

