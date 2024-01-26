MCK suspends accreditation of brawling Siaya journalists

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has suspended the accreditation of three journalists from Siaya County who were allegedly involved in a public brawl.

In a press release sent to media houses, MCK chief executive David Omwoyo said the council took this course of action after it engaged the trio.

“The decision was reached following a meeting between the council and the three – Josiah Odanga (Radio-Africa Group - Star Newspaper), George Amolo (Royal Media Services - Ramogi), and Mary Goretty Juma (Mediamax Group - K24) at the council’s offices in Kisumu,” MCK said.

It added: “Mr Omwoyo, who led the meeting, communicated to the trio and further informed their respective managing editors of the decision.”

This development comes barely a week after an altercation between the journalists left Odanga with head injuries.

In his police statement, Odanga accused Gorrety of attacking and injuring him, a claim the latter has since refuted.

“Odanga kicked me on my lower abdomen. It was a surprise attack that left me writhing in pain. He also hurled insults at me. And as if that wasn’t enough, he charged at me again with a blow, luckily I dodged it. But while trying to protect myself, the camera that I was holding hit his head as I was trying to protect my face from his jabs,” Gorrety said in her police statement.

The ugly incident took place last week at a public function where Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo was handing out bursary cheques to needy children at Karariw Primary School.

MCK cited the unlawful act of accepting handouts as the reason for suspending the three scribes.

“Considering your admission of engaging in unprofessional conduct, such as demanding and fighting for handouts, the council hereby suspends your accreditation until further notice,” the statement said.

The media regulator further said the decision would restore sanity to the industry.