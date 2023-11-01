NTV journalist held over Kapindasum banditry attack coverage

NTV journalist Ken Ruto was in police custody at Kabarnet police station from 9am to 5pm after being verbally summoned by Baringo County detectives to record a statement over his coverage of the bandit attack at Kapindasum Primary School, Baringo South, last Tuesday.

The Nation Media Group legal department is yet to receive written summons from the police as per official procedure.

Mr Ruto presented himself to the County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Mr Julius Muia on Wednesday morning following verbal summons.

Armed criminals staged an attack at Kapindasum Primary School and a neighboring General Service Unit (GSU) camp in Baringo South.

The confrontation led to a six-hour shootout before the criminals were repulsed.

The Nation team and other media houses covered the incident.

The journalist was on Monday summoned to present himself at the CCIO's office on Wednesday morning.

When journalists from Baringo accompanied their colleague to the CCIO's office in Kabarnet, the lead detective was categorical that they would not divulge why they summoned Ruto and ordered them out.