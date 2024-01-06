Nacada, KUJ condemn brutal attack on journalists by Kettel club bouncers

The anti-drug and alcohol abuse agency and Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) have reacted angrily to violence leading to the injury of four journalists, police officers and the agency officials during a raid at Kettle House Bar and Grill in Kileleshwa on Friday night.

In separate statements, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) and Kenya Union of Journalists urged police to apprehend all the suspects involved and arraign them in court.

“In an unfortunate and unprecedented turn of events, the security team at the club resorted to violence and in the process seriously injured journalists and police officers conducting the operation. This led to the hospitalisation of some of the victims while some journalists had their equipment confiscated and destroyed. We wish all those who sustained injuries a quick recovery even as we pursue all avenues to bring the perpetrators to book.” Dr Mairori said in a statement.

KUJ Secretary General Erick Oduor urged investigative authorities to speed up the investigations and apprehend those involved in the criminal acts.

“We condemn this unwarranted violence against journalists and demand that punitive actions must be taken against these criminals in line with the law. These barbaric acts have no place in a civilised society and we count on the law enforcers to hold the owner of the night club liable for the damages and injuries the journalists sustained during the ugly incident.” Mr Oduor said.

Some of the suspects arrested at the Kettle House Bar and Grill in Nairobi on January 5, 2024. Photo credit: Ndubi Moturi | Nation Media Group

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale also said the attack on journalists and law enforcement officers during the raid was uncalled for as he called for a stern action against those involved regardless of their political affiliation.

“Regardless of your status and political affiliation, owners of Shisha dens must face the law. Attacking jJournalists and law enforcement officers is illegal, Primitive and immoral. We must protect the family from drug abuse.” Mr Duale posted on his X account.

Mr Robert Alai, the Kileleshwa Ward MCA where the club is located said the attack on journalists was uncalled for even as he urged investigative authorities to speed up investigations into the incident.

“Journalists play a crucial role in our society, providing vital information and holding entities accountable. Their protection is paramount. The aggression displayed by the security guards and bouncers at Kettle House Bar and Grill towards these media practitioners is a direct attack on the freedom of press and expression.” Mr Alai said.

During the raid, 30 shisha bongs and 21 persons including the club manager were arrested at the club located along Muthangari drive in Kilimani.

Journalists and police officers were attacked by the security team at the club as they tried to gain entry into the club to arrest the revelers who were smoking Shisha.

Journalists injured include Mr Boniface Bogita of Nation Media Group who was stabbed in the ribs and lost his cell phone as well as Ms Jane Kibira a cameraperson working with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) who was stabbed with a knife from the back.

Mr Lawrence Tikolo working with Citizen TV also complained of pain from his left rib caused beatings and lost his camera. Others include Mr Bonface Okendo working with Standard Media Group who was assaulted and Mr David Ousa, a driver attached to NACADA.

Police officers Joseph Ruto, Joel Nyaga and Mr Boniface Mutisya were also assaulted during the scuffle.

Kenya implemented a comprehensive ban on shisha, including advertising, promotion, distribution and encouraging or facilitating its use in 2017.