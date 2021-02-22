Samburu the 12th county to pass BBI Bill after unanimous vote

Gabriella Lorere from Samburu County displays a booklet during a women leaders workshop, on the inclusion of women's matters in the BBI Bill, at Ufungamano House in Nairobi on January 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Lempere said the ward representatives passed the highly publicised Bill following extensive public participation.

The Samburu County Assembly on Monday became the 12th to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill.

