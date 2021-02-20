Uhuru Kenyatta
Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Goodies, blackmail as MCAs debate Bill

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Justus Wanga  &  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • A number of  MCAs in counties that are yet to endorse the proposals want Sh300,000 to help them conduct public participation before voting

  • In Kakamega County, the ward reps have asked for “facilitation” to push the Bill.

Blackmail has come to define the last-ditch efforts by the proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill to push it through as other players cash in on the same effort that has seen President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga lately aggressively hit the campaign trail.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Why you must be over 18 to get Covid-19 vaccine

  2. DR Congo accuses Rwandan Hutu rebels of killing Italian envoy

  3. Wife of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at US airport

  4. US passes 500,000 Covid deaths

  5. Juja MP dies in Nairobi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.