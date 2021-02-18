Nairobi County Assembly approves BBI Bill

The Nairobi County Assembly on Thursday became the latest to approve the BBI Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 unanimously.

A total of 114 ward representatives voted in favour of the Bill.

Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo during the debate on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Photo credit: Collins Omulo | Nation Media Group

Justice and Legal Affairs committee chairperson Joseph Komu moved the motion on the consideration of the report on the Bill, popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative Bill on Thursday afternoon.

The Nairobi County Assembly during the debate on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Photo credit: Collins Omulo | Nation Media Group

"In light of the submissions from the public participation exercises contained herein and pursuant to the provisions of Article 257(6) of the Constitution, the sectorial committee on Justice and Legal Affairs hereby recommends to the Nairobi City County Assembly to approve the BBI Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020," said Mr Komu.

The motion was then seconded by Imara Daima MCA Kennedy Obuya.

