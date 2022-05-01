Hawkers disappointed as mourners get free refreshments at Kibaki's funeral

Traders who hoped to cash in on the crowds attending the funeral Mass for former President Mwai Kibaki on Saturday April 30 had a bad day after security officers prevented them from accessing the venue.

The vendors, most of whom had come from neighbouring counties, had to lay their goods 300 metres away from the main entrance to Othaya Approved School in line with security protocols.

Thirty-three-year-old Samuel Maina from Eldoret told the Sunday Nation that he arrived at the venue at 5am, only to be disappointed by the security officers, who told him to relocate his stand away from the gate.

“I had already identified the perfect position near the main entrance, where I could spot mourners streaming into the venue easily,” he said.

His misfortune was further aggravated when National Youth Service officers started distributing free refreshments to mourners.

All attendees were handed half-litre bottle of water, a 350-millilitre bottle of soda and a 200-gramme loaf of bread.

Those entering the premises with food items were forced to either throw it away or eat it before accessing the venue.

Mr Maina, who was selling similar refreshments, plus biscuits, was dejected. He said his sales were only Sh100 by 2pm when the service was already at an advanced stage.

“I hope to at least make sales later when mourners leave the funeral service as they travel back home in the evening,” he said.

Mr Paul Wanyoike, who was selling fruits outside the school, also faced the same fate after he was displaced by military officers from his stand near the gate.

Wanyoike, from Murang’a, had hoped to sell his farm produce but was discouraged following the strict no-food policy at the venue.