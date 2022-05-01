Jimmy Kibaki: Our father was a devoted family man

Former President Mwai Kibaki’s pursuit of excellence at the national level was replicated in his family, according to his children, who eulogised him in yesterday’s burial ceremony.

His son, Jimmy Kibaki, left thousands of mourners in Othaya in giggles after revealing how his poor grades in academics got him in trouble with his father.

President Mwai Kibaki’s family led by Jimmy arrives at the burial ceremony at the Othaya Approved School yesterday.

Photo credit: PSCU

Jimmy said his father threatened to withdraw him from school to work as a shepherd when his grades dipped in his early days as a student at St Mary’s School, Nairobi.

“My grades were dismal especially in Form One and Two. We would meet in the sitting room and present our report cards. I always gave my report book last due to obvious reasons and he would go through it keenly and give me a tough look,” Jimmy said. As things got thicker for Jimmy, now a businessman, his late father at some point threatened to make him repeat Form 2 or take him to his farm in Naromoru.

“He told me he would talk to the priests so that I would repeat my Form 2. He also told me he would take me to his farm in Naromoru so that I would take care of his cattle and he would pay me wages like one of his workers. I had to change and applied myself to post impressive grades afterwards,” he added.

Strict

Jimmy said his dad was strict in matters pertaining education and made sure that all her children performed well.

“You can imagine, my mum was a teacher while my dad was a lecturer. They were both tough and academic giants. We had to perform well no matter what,” said Jimmy.

The family of the late President Mwai Kibaki during his burial ceremony at Othaya Approved School grounds on April 30, 2022. Photo credit: joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

According to Mr Kibaki’s only daughter, Judy, the former president keenly followed her progress in education from her early years by attending parents-teachers meetings.

“He drove me to school when he did not have important early morning appointments. He attended the parents-teachers meetings when they were convened and listened keenly to what the teachers had to say about my progress, or lack of it,” she said.

Busy schedule

She also remembered how he would find time out of his busy schedule and attend important family functions.

During one such occurrence, President Kibaki flew to the United States to attend her university graduation and flew back to attend to his political activities.

“He attended my graduation on a Sunday and flew back on Monday night, and was able to participate in his then political party’s election on Wednesday morning. It was a balancing act all his life,” she added.

Joy Kibaki – Mr Kibaki’s oldest grandchild – said the former President was humble and showed them love.