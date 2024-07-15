Aircraft accident: Parents clash with flying school over damaged classroom

Memories of an incident that happened 10 months ago at Guara Primary and Junior Secondary School in Nyeri County are still fresh in the minds of teachers and pupils.

A gaping hole in one of the classroom blocks is a stark reminder of September 1 last year when a fixed-engine aircraft crashed into the school compound, destroying part of the building.

The light aircraft, registration number 5Y-CIU, was carrying an instructor and a trainee pilot who had just taken off from the nearby Nanyuki Airstrip.

They escaped with minor injuries and were rushed to Nanyuki Cottage Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

Equally fortunate were the pupils who had not made their way to the playground for the first break of the day after morning classes.

Parents inspect the damage on the wall of a classroom caused by a light aircraft that crash-landed at Guara Primary School in Nyeri County on September 1, 2023. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

“The aircraft crash landed at the very grounds where the learners play during break time. Had the plane tumbled down when the pupils were already in the field, we would have witnessed a major disaster,” said Paul Kabiru, the chairman of the school's Board of Management.

He said the incident, which was accompanied by the deafening sound of the plane’s roaring engine, had traumatised the more than 300 learners.

The rear stone wall of an unused classroom acted as a barrier, stopping the plane as it flew across the playground at high speed. A section of the wall was destroyed and the classroom remains unused almost a year later.

The delay in repairing the damaged section of the Junior Secondary School classroom block is now the bone of contention between the school community and the management of Mt Kenya Flight School, which owned the ill-fated aircraft.

Shortly after the incident, the management of the flying school agreed to carry out renovation work on the damaged classrooms and even sent a mason to assess and quantify the damage.

This prompted the government, through the ministries of Education, and Public Works and Housing, to carry out a detailed structural survey, which put the cost of repairs at Sh123,598 including the replacement of five desks damaged by the falling stones.

However, the flying school has yet to show any tangible commitment to either carry out the repairs themselves or pay for them. Several letters and reminders from the Ministry of Education have gone unanswered.

One of the letters, dated November 30, 2023 and signed by Kieni East Sub-County Director of Education Abdikadir Haji, states: "I am requesting your organization, as the party responsible for the plane crash, to expedite the repair of the damage not later than December 8, 2023."

The Guara School management is now worried that the delay in repairing the classroom, which was donated by the William Holden Wildlife Foundation, could affect the smooth learning of Grade 9 students who will be transitioning from Grade 8.

“This entire JSS block was constructed by a donor and the damaged room had been reserved for Grade 9. Before the accident, it was used for practical work by learners, but since September last year, it has remained unused as we continue waiting for Mt Kenya Flight School to carry out repairs," said Kabiru.

The BOM chairperson said that more cracks had appeared in the walls and that if nothing is done, the entire three-classroom building could be condemned by the Department of Public Health.

In desperation, the parents have now issued a two-week ultimatum to the flying school to carry out repairs, failing which they will mobilise the pupils to "occupy" the flying school, which is located opposite Nanyuki airstrip along the Nanyuki-Naromoru road.

“Our patience has now run out and we cannot continue waiting forever. Next week, we will mobilise parents and pupils to camp at the flight school compound until our grievances are addressed by the relevant authorities,” said Simon Kamangaru, a parent.

He said the damaged classroom continues to traumatise pupils as “it is a constant reminder of the potential of another aircraft accident happening at the school which is located on a flight path.”

It is not clear whether the management of Mt Kenya Flight School has reneged on its promise to repair the damaged classroom.

When the Nation visited the school, the manager refused to be drawn into discussing the issue, saying only the director, a Mr Ronny, could comment.