Two people dead after planes collide mid-air in Nairobi

Authorities are investigating a mid-air collision between two planes in Nairobi.

A Diani-bound Safarilink plane turned back after colliding with another aircraft in mid-air shortly after taking off from Wilson Airport.

Two people on board the 99 Flying Club aircraft died in the incident on Tuesday morning, police told Nation.Africa. 99 Flying Club is a flying school based in Nairobi that caters for the private, commercial and airline sectors.

All 39 passengers and five crew on board the Safarilink plane were evacuated safely.

According to the airline, it reported a mid-air collision with another aircraft shortly after take-off and asked to turn back to land.

"Safarilink Aviation wishes to report that our flight number 053 with 39 passengers and 5 crew on board headed to Diani experienced a loud bang shortly after take-off at 9:45 this morning," Safarilink said.

"The crew decided to return to Nairobi Wilson Airport for further inspection and assessment and landed safely".