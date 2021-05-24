Nyanza counties on high alert amid spike in Covid cases

Counties in the Lake region remain on high alert over rising Covid-19 infections, with Homa Bay joining the list of those to watch after 28 people were confirmed positive on Sunday.

This was one of the highest numbers of cases in a single day in the county since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Eighteen of the new patients were in Homa Bay Town, six in Karachuonyo, three in Mbita and one inNdhiwa.

Meanwhile, students at Owiro Secondary School in Ramba Location in Rachuonyo East Sub-county were asked to go home to allow fumigation from Monday, after their deputy head teacher succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Friday.

The 47-year-old teacher identified as Dismas Ombogo complained of weakness a few days upon travelling back to the school after marking the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Ombogo sought medical care at a private hospital in Oyugis town last week before being referred to Kabondo sub-county hospital where he was confirmed positive.

He died while being treated at the isolation ward at the county teaching and referral hospital.

Prevention measures

The total number of infections in the county was below 600 by Monday, making Homa Bay one the counties with the lowest infection rates in Kenya.

Following the announcement by the Ministry of Health of the rise in infections, health officers swung into action to implement prevention measures to curb further spread of the coronavirus.

County Health Executive Prof Richard Muga said the fumigation exercise in the school will take three days.

“Health officers will fumigate the whole school to ensure all traces of the virus are eliminated,” he said.

Rachuonyo East Sub-County Education Director Samuel Nyantika said: “We were advised by health officers to fumigate the school. We had to send the students home to minimise confusion during studies and enable them to overcome the emotions of losing one of their teachers.”

Four members of Mr Ombogo’s family tested positive for the coronavirus after contact tracing and were taken to the Kadienge Covid-19 centre in Rachuonyo North.

“We are continuing with contact tracing. In the meantime, all residents are required to be responsible and ensure they adhere to Covid-19 containment measures,” Mr Nyantika said.

Kisii summary

In Kisii, the county leadership confirmed 34 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, from a sample of 113, bringing the total number of infections in the county to 1,542. No death was reported over the same period.

The county recorded its highest number of new infections - 40 - on May 6. The total number of deaths reported since the beginning of the outbreak is 51.

County Public Health director Richard Onkware said that of the 1,542 confirmed cases, 1,540 were resulted from transmission of the virus.

“No alerts were received today. Cumulatively, a total of 1,730 alerts have been received. Cumulatively, a total of 6,020 contacts have been traced,” said Dr Onkware.

A total of 10,582 cumulative tests have been carried out so far.

Among those infected so far are 98 health professionals (zero new cases).

As of Monday, all the nine sub-counties of Kisii County had reported cases of Covid-19.

Kisumu summary

In Kisumu, the Public Health department has attributed the surge in infections to non-adherence to containment measures and the lifting of the lockdown measures.

Health and Sanitation executive Boaz Nyunya urged residents to observe regulations amid preparations for Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1.

Prof Nyunya raised concerns that if locals don't social-distance, sanitise their hands and wear masks,communal infections will increase.

“This calls for a multi-sectoral approach to control crowds that will come to Mamboleo showgrounds where Madaraka Day celebrations will be held," he said.

The Ministry of Health on Monday recorded six new Covid-19 cases in Kisumu, the majority being in Kisumu Central Sub-county.

Vihiga and Migori

In Vihiga county, health officials said the number of Covid-19 infections rose by seven to 330 on Sunday evening and sounded the alarm over reluctance to adhere to measures for curbing the spread of the virus.

The county now has 33 active cases, Health executive Amos Kutwa said, adding home-based care was the best approach. Only three of the patients are under hospital care.

Dr Kutwa called for vigilance among the locals, saying the county is keen on preventing the spread of the virus from neighbouring Kisumu.

In Migori, police have launched a crackdown on residents flouting Covid-19 containment measures.

On Monday, 26 people were arrested for not wearing face masks, with county commander Manaseh Musyoka saying they will be charged.

“We expect to have them arraigned in court for breaching safety regulations. The crackdown on errant residents may not stop soon following the surge in infections,” he noted.

Reporting by Rushdie Oudia, Elizabeth Ojina, Ruth Mbula, George Odiwuor, Derick Luvega And Ian Byron