Kenya records 111 more Covid cases, death toll of 3,073

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe speaks during the opening of a high dependency maternity and new born unit at the Othaya-Kenyatta National Hospital Annex in Nyeri County on May 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • The country’s death toll on Monday rose by 14 to 3,073, but all the cases were late death reports arising from the audit of facility record within the last one month.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya on Monday rose to 168,543 after 111 more people tested positive for the disease, from a sample of 1,948 tested in the last 24 hours.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court of Appeal gets new president

  2. Wajir's impeachment case referred to CJ Koome

  3. Raila optimistic of BBI success, asserts ‘nobody can stop reggae’

  4. Ethiopia denies use of chemical weapons in Tigray

  5. Raila’s Kisumu visit draws crowds amid Covid spike

    ODM leader Raila Odinga

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.