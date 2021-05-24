Rising Covid-19 cases strike fear in Nyanza

Anyang' Nyong'o

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Health officials in Nyanza are sounding the alarm over surging Covid-19 infections as Kisumu County prepares to host the national Madaraka Day celebrations next week.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Stolen assets worth Sh20bn recovered in 10 years: EACC

  2. British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca jab

  3. Bashir Mohamed: What autopsy reveals

  4. Samoa in crisis as PM-elect sworn in

  5. PRIME Uhuru’s hand in Justin Muturi’s coronation

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.