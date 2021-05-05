Health ministry says Indian Covid-19 variant detected in Kenya

Dr Patrick Amoth

Ministry of Health acting Director General Patrick Amoth who on May 5, 2021 said that the Indian Covid-19 variant has been detected in Kenya.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Indian Covid-19 variant has been detected in Kenya, Ministry of Health acting Director General Patrick Amoth has said.

