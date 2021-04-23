Record infections overwhelm India's hospitals

Covid-19 New Delhi

People wait to get on a bus at a station in New Delhi on April 20, 2021, to leave for their native places as India battles a record-breaking spike in Covid-19 coronavirus infections that has forced the capital into a week-long lockdown. 

Photo credit: Sajjad Hussain |AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The surge, blamed on a new virus variant and recent "super spreader" public events, brought 330,000 new infections -- a world record -- and 2,000 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

New Delhi,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Love and hate in times of syphilis; from Karen Blixen to Adolf Hitler

  2. BBI: Uhuru, Raila reject MPs’ verdict

  3. EACC goes for governor's Sh600m properties

  4. Mudavadi: Why I'm the best person to succeed Uhuru

  5. Uganda proposes more tax on fuel

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.