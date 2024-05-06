From colonial garage to municipality: The remarkable journey of Engineer Town

The Colonial settler Lenard garage, originating Engineer Town, is now given a municipality status.


Photo credit: Waikwa Maina| Nation Media Group

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

  • Major Lenard - a British soldier who owned vast land in Kenya after World War II - established the garage to service colonial vehicles, tractors and equipment, laying the groundwork for the town's eventual expansion.
  • Despite its colonial beginnings, Engineer weathered a period of stagnation after independence — exacerbated by regional conflicts — to become the thriving town it is today. Initiatives such as Jomo Kenyatta's settlement scheme in the 1970s had a hand in injecting new vitality into its economy.

