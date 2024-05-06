From colonial garage to municipality: The remarkable journey of Engineer Town

When Major Lenard “Ng’othi” settled in Kinangop in 1945, deep in the dense Aberdare forest, little did he know that his humble garage would evolve into the vibrant urban centre that is 'Engineer' Town in present day Nyandarua County.

“Ng’othi” was a nickname given to the settler due to his accent when speaking Kikuyu.

Fast forward to 2024, echoes from the past reverberate throughout the town, with remnants of Major Lenard's garage still standing proudly within the bustling Engineer Central Business District.

Engineer Town in Kinangop Constituency. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina| Nation Media Group

Major Lenard - a British soldier who owned vast land in Kenya after World War II - established the garage to service colonial vehicles, tractors and equipment, laying the groundwork for the town's eventual expansion.

David Wambugu, a retired teacher and relative of Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi, shares his reflections on Major Lenard's legacy, saying his land extended more than 50 acres.

His official residence was located around North Kinangop Mission Hospital — popularly known as Kwa Ng’othi — about 10 kilometres from Engineer Town.

Despite its colonial beginnings, Engineer weathered a period of stagnation after independence — exacerbated by regional conflicts — to become the thriving town it is today. Initiatives such as Jomo Kenyatta's settlement scheme in the 1970s had a hand in injecting new vitality into its economy.

Ties to Mau Mau

Major Lenard left the country soon after independence, but, due to the region’s history of conflict between the Mau Mau and the colonial government, the town’s growth stagnated for years.

“The town is located at the foot of the Aberdare and was the gateway to the Aberdare Forest. It led to Dedan Kimathi’s favourite hideout known as the Queens Cave, which Mau Mau General Kihiko Kibue terms as Late Dedan Kimathi’s Command Centre,” said Mr Wambugu.

Located about 5 kilometres from Karuru Water falls in Aberdare’s forest, the cave was named after Queen Elizabeth after she visited Kenya where she had her last dinner before leaving the country.

In the 1970s, The late President Jomo Kenyatta initiated a settlement scheme in the area where land was sold through shares. A 40-acre share sold for Sh20,000, with transactions being done at premises that served as colonial lands registry.

Traders at the modern Engineer Town, Kinangop Constituency, now upgraded to a Municipality status

Mr Wambugu, who was posted there as a teacher in the 1970s, says the town had only one shop called Nyandarua Store in which two men — Matu and Kagui — were shopkeepers.

Members of Valley estate in Engineer Town at their construction site. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina| Nation Media Group

“The shop and the settlement scheme marked the start of growth of the town…but at a slow pace until the 1990s when Engineer started becoming an agricultural town due to heightened agricultural activities and proximity to Nairobi and Naivasha,” he says.

“At that time, fare to Naivasha Town was Sh1.50. I have watched the town grow. Today, a plot is selling at Sh3 million from Sh2 million last year. The price of land increased after the town was given a Municipality Charter by the county government. Investors are flooding here,” explained Mr Wambugu.

Savana Petrol Station, which still stands today, was also part of the garage, but it only fuelled Major Lenard's vehicles and equipment back then.

The structures and part of the town were placed under Permanent Improvement alternatively known as PI which occupies the CBD area, and was mainly sold on loans. The entire PI land measured 10 acres, but the development has extended to individual farms where the plots are selling at Sh3 million.

“Investors are encouraged by the fact that the main facelift of the Municipality area is to be funded by the World Bank which has already done the necessary approvals. Upgrading to municipality status will further develop the town from an agricultural town to a more diverse commercial town," says Mr Wambugu.

He adds: “Getting a municipality status comes with many benefits, especially in service delivery. We lacked some of the essential services that we sought from Naivasha Town in Nakuru County, with a municipality status with the developments and investments it encourages, there will be no more capital flight to Naivasha.”

Daniel Kariuki Wachira, a resident and trader, offers first-hand observations of the town's evolution.

He highlights the burgeoning hospitality industry and infrastructure enhancements as indicators of progress.

However, challenges persist, particularly in waste management, prompting appeals for community collaboration.

“Due to agricultural activities, the town remained an agricultural town for decades, but things are changing.

"New classy hotels are coming up, and the old ones are also getting upgraded. With the coming of the municipality, some roads within the town have been rehabilitated, and the drainage is better though not complete, but we have a big challenge with garbage management, I blame the lack of a dumping site on residents who oppose the construction of the dumping site within their locality,” said Mr Kariuki.

The recent elevation of Engineer Town to municipality status marks a significant milestone, promising a future brimming with opportunity.

Recognised as one of the fastest-growing urban hubs, the town's newfound status has already begun attracting a wave of investors, particularly in the hospitality and agricultural sectors.

With the approval of the municipality status, Engineer Town is poised to receive Sh135 million in the current financial year and a total of Sh600 million over the next five years from the World Bank.

In readiness for the expected and already swelling population, the county government has upgraded Engineer Nyayo Ward Level Three Hospital to a Level Five Hospital with modern facilities

Nyandarua governor Moses Kiarie Badilisha outlines the municipality's vision, emphasising on inclusive governance and community-driven development.

“The objective is to deliver efficient services and empower residents to shape their social framework and developmental opportunities. We have the municipality board and manager in place. The target developments include a sewer system, improved water services, a modern market and bus park, and the ongoing affordable housing project to cater to the increasing population.

The community is positive about the development which is a motivation to the World Bank, the national government, and investors.

The better part of the implementation starts in the next financial year,” said the governor.