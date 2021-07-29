Kuppet's Samson Soit and Saruni Tasur
Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

Narok

Prime

Reprieve for teacher who trekked 20km daily as Narok upgrades roads

By  Ruth Mbula

The Narok County government has started repairing the dilapidated Murkan-Sosiana road three months after the Nation highlighted the plight of a principal, who walked a long distance daily to deliver examination papers to her students.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.