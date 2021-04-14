Education officials’ fury over principal’s 20-kilometre daily trek

Magdalene Njoki Kimani

Mrs Magdalene Njoki Kimani during one of her long trips to deliver exams to KCSE candidates at Sosiana High School.

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • The officials said Mrs Magdalene Kimani, the Sosiana High School principal, was not authorised to speak to journalists.
  • Trans Mara East Sub-county Director of Education claimed the story had caused him a lot of trouble with his bosses.

The Education ministry has asked a teacher who braves a 20-kilometre round trip to deliver exams to her 18 candidates in Trans Mara East, Narok County, to record a statement over a story published by the Nation on her plight.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Fresh row over banned Russian Covid vaccine

  2. Martha Koome: I’ll prioritise appointment of judges

  3. Illegal car plates expose ministry’s laxity

  4. 26 million targeted for jab in new plans

  5. South Sudan’s Kiir gets Covid jab

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.