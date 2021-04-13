Magdalene Njoki Kimani
Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

Teacher walks 20km round-trip to deliver KCSE papers

By  Ruth Mbula

  • Mrs Kimani endures the morning chill and  trudges through the muddy Murkan-Sosiana road.
  • She makes the same trip again while delivering the exam materials, covering a total of 20 kilometres daily.


By the time Form Four national exams are over, Ms Magdalene Kimani, the principal of Sosiana High School in Narok, will have walked a distance of more than 320 kilometres, equivalent to trekking from Nairobi to Bungoma town.

