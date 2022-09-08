ODM's Kenta sues to challenge Narok Governor Ntutu's win

Former Narok governor candidate Moitalel Ole Kenta has sued to challenge Mr Patrick Ntutu’s win in the August 9 polls, citing 'massive irregularities'.

Mr Kenta, a former Narok North MP, went to the Narok High Court with a battery of lawyers and said he had a 'watertight' case to nail his former opponent, who won with a slim margin of fewer than 10,000 votes.

Mr Ntutu of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), beat Mr Kenta (ODM) with 158,100 votes against the latter's 148,270 in the hotly contested race.

Addressing journalists outside the court after filing his petition, Mr Kenta said he had sufficient evidence that could annul Mr Ntutu's win.

Mr Kenta, who was speaking for the first time since he lost his bid, told his supporters that he would prevail.

"We want to assure our supporters that we are in this to win. We will ensure that those who voted for us get their rights," he said.

He claimed the IEBC and unnamed candidates had a favourite candidate in the governor’s race.

He also accused county Returning Officer Sidney Namulungu of ignoring him when his team expressed fears about possible rigging.

"When we raised concerns that things were not going right, one Dr Namulungu refused to listen to us and instead dared us to move to court. We are now in court," he added.

Mr Kenta, who was with his former running mate William Oltetia, exuded confidence in his team of advocates, saying they will hand him his 'stolen' victory.

"I have faith in my lawyers that they will prove our case, as we have overwhelming evidence," he said.